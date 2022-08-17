More power and new cab for Claas Lexion combines

Claas has upgraded some of the key features on its range of Lexion combines including the introduction of the Lexion 8600 model from 2023 as a high-performance hybrid machine with a drum width of 1,700 mm.

There will also be new Montana versions of the Lexion 5500 and 7700 models, plus all Lexions will have a new cab, increased engine power and greater grain tank volume.

New Lexion 8600

From model year 2023 two new models, the Lexion 8600 and Lexion 8600 Terra Trac, will be added to the Claas European hybrid combine harvester product range.

With a drum width of 1,700 mm and powered by a highly efficient Man D26 six-cylinder Stage V engine with a displacement of 12.4l and an engine output of 549hp, the new 8600 is positioned directly above the 7700, which has a drum width of 1,420 mm.

With Dynamic Power, the engine output is automatically adapted to the operating conditions, thus saving up to 10 percent fuel in the partial load range, for example when swathing.

More engine power

Lexion 8800 and 8700 models are also getting more engine power, with the 8700 gaining 41hp to 626hp, and the 8800 increasing by 47hp to 700hp. The 16.2l Man D42 six-cylinder from the 8900 will now also power the 8800.

The new cab generation introduced with the Trion in 2021 can also be found on all Lexion combines from the coming season.

The 12-inch Cebis terminal with a high-resolution, high-contrast HD display guarantees excellent readability under all lighting conditions and offers three individually adjustable main display areas.

Three new Cemos functions

For model year 2023, Claas is expanding the Cemos environment with additional functionalities. A new dialog-based loss measurement in Cemos Dialog enables the loss sensors to be calibrated more precisely. This guides the driver step by step through the entire calibration process so that measurement and input errors are prevented.

Cemos Auto Header is a further innovation for Lexion and Trion that automatically optimises the table length, reel height and horizontal position of the reel based on the crop height measured by the Field Scanner installed in the cab roof.

In addition, a sensor records the layer thickness of the crop flow in the feeder housing. The driver can therefore fully concentrate on checking all machine data and quality parameters in Cebis and on the crop in front of the combine harvester, as well as on the transfer process when unloading while driving.

Two new Montana models

From 2023 the Lexion 5500 straw-walker and 7700 hybrid models will be available with Montana chassis slope compensation. Starting at 258hp in the five-walker segment up to 549hp in the mid-range hybrid class, Claas can now offer farmers and contractors a choice of eight Montana machines for use on steeper slopes.

Lateral slope compensation of up to 18 degrees and longitudinal inclinations of up to six degrees can be achieved via the hydraulic adjustment of the chassis.