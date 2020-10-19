Jungheinrich UK announces plans for central hub

Jungheinrich UK has today announced its plan to consolidate its business operations in the North-West of England into one central hub, thereby centralising its logistics processes in the North within a state-of-the-art facility.

The new warehouse and office complex will be located at Mountpark Warrington Omega, north of Warrington, and is set to complete in July/August 2021. The facility will bring together Jungheinrich’s four existing sites in the North West, providing additional training facilities for servicing, maintenance and sales, as well as the opportunity to scale for further growth in future years.

“This investment highlights our long-term commitment to the UK as a market, and the North as a key region, to support our operational processes around logistics warehousing, workshop facilities and support functions for logistics systems,” said Luuk Snijders, managing Ddrector, Jungheinrich UK. “The centralised approach further enables us to train and invest in our staff, helping them to become the logistics experts of the future and underpinning our position as a top employer in the region.”

In light of the changing economic and political landscape, Jungheinrich continues to invest in its own logistics processes to ensure that its asset and stock management is robust and remains seamless, despite changeable trading conditions. One key consideration was where to import and store its goods ready for distribution, while also maintaining lead times and minimising any delays from the EU post-Brexit. By centralising the Northern sites, this reduces any complexity, bringing imports for that location all under one roof.

Moreover, consolidating several sites provides the opportunity to create a warehouse with ultra-efficient intralogistics processes all designed and installed by Jungheinrich. Luuk continues: “The Northern central hub has allowed us to lead by example, creating our own warehouse and using our own products, processes and material flow analysis. This enables us to optimise every part of our logistics processes, and also acts as the ultimate demonstration and training suite for customers and staff with our entire product portfolio in one location.”

Environmental considerations have also been a significant factor in the creation of the central hub. Not only is the facility engineered to support energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction, but by optimising logistics processes in the North, Jungheinrich will significantly reduce its truck movements between multiple sites, in turn, lowering its carbon footprint. This all helps contribute to Jungheinrich’s overall drive to reduce its energy consumption on an annual basis.

“We’re enormously proud to be announcing our ambitious plans for 2021 that will help to support our customer base in the most efficient way, guaranteeing availability and the highest degree of product performance and most importantly – enhancing the customer experience,” said Luuk. “Our continued investment in the UK highlights our commitment to long-term sustainable growth within the market and our vision of becoming the number one intralogistics company.”