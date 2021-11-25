Jungheinrich expands Czech production

Jungheinrich is expanding its production capacities with a new plant in the Czech city of Chomutov. Construction is due to start in 2022, with production of reach trucks scheduled to start in the 37,000 sqm facility in 2023. Jungheinrich is expanding its production network with the goal of meeting growing demand for its forklifts in the future.

The project budget is around EUR60 million (USD68 million) and the construction of the new site will be carried out together with a developer using the built-to-suit method. Over 350 jobs are expected to be created there.

The Chomutov site was chosen for its location at the heart of Europe and excellent logistics connections. The new production plant is a central component needed to reach the growth targets of Strategy 2025+ and to increase both efficiency and profitability.

Junheinrich board member Sabine Neuß points out that demand for Jungheinrich trucks is constantly growing, and production capacities must also grow accordingly. “The 11th Jungheinrich plant and one of the most modern facilities for forklift trucks in the world is being established in Chomutov. This will help us grow sustainably and profitably and increase Jungheinrich’s competitiveness in the long term.”

Reach truck production at the Jungheinrich plant in Norderstedt will gradually be moved to the new site in Chomutov, starting in 2023. This will free up capacity at Norderstedt and enable further growth there. Jungheinrich will expand its production portfolio at the Norderstedt site and add parts of medium/high-level order pickers, which are primarily used in the constantly growing field of e-commerce.