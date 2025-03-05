Hyster expands lineup of electric forklifts

Hyster has expanded its lineup of high-capacity electric forklifts that offer the configurability to match a range of heavy-duty applications.

The integrated lithium-ion battery power of the Hyster J230-400XD series provides the performance and rugged reliability required by demanding environments, while offering a zero-emission alternative to internal combustion engine (ICE) power.

The J230-400XD series is available with a range of battery sizes to match duty cycle and charging requirements, configurable up to 280kW. The 350-volt architecture provides a right-sized solution for ICE-like performance and energy efficiency. This solution offers long run times and minimises energy loss without the additional cost and complexity of higher-voltage systems. Hyster now offers this model series of integrated lithium-ion big trucks with load capacities from 23,000 to 40,000 pounds and 24-, 36- or 48-inch load centres.

“This expanded line of high-capacity lithium-ion trucks is an example of our continued commitment to provide a practical electric solution with a competitive total cost of ownership that can be tailored to meet the needs of as many applications as possible – from lumber and metals to ports and other intense operations,” says Ricky Hirani, global commercial product leader, Big Trucks, Hyster. “We also took steps with this series to help ease the transition for operations pursuing decarbonisation. This includes a high level of commonality with equivalent diesel Hyster models, tools to help monitor and manage batteries, and compatibility with common charging infrastructure.”

All Hyster electric big trucks incorporate the Combined Charging System (CCS) as standard. This global electric vehicle charging standard enables operations to cost-effectively scale charging for multiple applications and types of equipment through a single, standardised charging connector that has been adopted across numerous industries and geographies.

Equipped with the right battery pack and charger, the truck in a typical duty cycle can add approximately an hour of work time from 11 minutes of charging at 90kW. Each truck includes an onboard Battery Management System (BMS) that provides detailed information on battery health and overall performance. BMS also helps monitor overheating, control overcharging and manages lift interrupt at low charge. Ingress protection helps batteries and wiring withstand the demands of intense operating environments and conditions.

Multiple performance modes allow operators to tailor deceleration and regeneration to suit specific tasks. Based on the deceleration level selected, regenerative braking sends energy back to the battery, helping increase time between charges. The spacious cockpit-style cabin keeps all truck information and controls within reach. A range of seat configurations and an adjustable control arm to help keep operators fresh. Batteries are integrated into the existing high-capacity truck design, helping provide the same level of rear visibility as on most equivalent ICE models.

Images: Hyster