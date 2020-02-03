Hyster Europe expands range

Hyster Europe is expanding customer choice with the launch of a new series of general-purpose counterbalance forklifts and warehouse trucks designed to meet the real-world needs of a wide range of operations. “The new Hyster UT series gives businesses more ways to select the right truck for their budget and their needs,” said Rob O’Donoghue, director solutions, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Hyster. “When matched with the right application and the right operating volume, businesses will find these trucks straight-forward, durable, reliable, and uncomplicated to maintain.”

The UT range responds to a growing market demand for affordably priced trucks that get the job done and are particularly suitable for lower intensity applications. The first available models in the series include H2.0-3.5 UT IC counterbalance lift trucks, with a capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes, the P2.0UT S Platform Pallet Truck and the S1.5UT Pedestrian Stacker. A choice of electric counterbalance lift trucks is also expected to launch in 2020, extending the range further. Further UT lift trucks and warehouse solutions will be added to the range in 2020. The UT series complements the already proven and popular Hyster product range, which includes the XT, FT and wide selection of electric lift trucks and warehouse solutions.