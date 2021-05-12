Genie expands micro scissor product line

Terex brand Genie has expanded its micro scissor product line with the addition of two new lifts. The Genie GS-1432m and 1932m are compact and lightweight with efficient AC electric E-drive, making them versatile options for applications up to 19 feet.

Powering the new micro scissors is the same brushless, fully-sealed and maintenance-free AC electric drive motors as the Genie E-Drive slab scissor lifts introduced last November, which deliver industry-leading efficiency and a 35% reduction in lifetime maintenance costs.

“Our new Genie micro scissors are lightweight and compact enough to drive through doorways with standard fixed guardrails, be transported in standard elevators, and feature front-wheel drive with a zero degree inside turning radius — which means they are highly maneuverable in tight spaces,” says Michael Flanagan, Genie product manager. “Despite their compact footprint, the platform is sized to ensure two people can work comfortably together in the platform. They are also four times more efficient than traditional hydraulic drive systems. E-Drive enables the scissor lifts to run 30% longer on a single charge for greater productivity on the jobsite while reducing lifetime battery costs by up to 20%.”

Ideal for applications including industrial and manufacturing maintenance, commercial construction, warehousing and data centers, the new Genie micro scissors also offer real-world 25% gradeability and powerful traction for loading and unloading.

The GS-1432m weighs less than 2,000 lb (900 kg), which is 30% lighter than comparable standard-sized scissor lifts and is rated for both indoor and outdoor use. Field test data shows that 95% of the time, operators using a 19 ft scissor lift stay below 15 ft. With a maximum indoor and outdoor platform height of 14 ft 1 in (4.30 m), the GS-1432m is tall enough to meet the needs the majority of applications currently using a 19 ft scissor lift, and also is lightweight enough to operate in jobsites previously only accessible by vertical mast lifts, simplifying fleet management and improving rental utilization, Flanagan says.

The GS-1932m measures 32 in (81 cm) wide by 4 ft 7 in (1.40 m) long and is only 79 in (1.97 m) tall when stowed. With an indoor platform height of 18 ft 2 in (5.55 m) and an outdoor platform height of 17 ft (5.18 m), a full-width platform size and a weight of just 2,600 lb (1,179 kg), the GS-1932m is well suited for all 19 ft scissor tasks and is lightweight enough to access jobsites that are out of reach for traditional 19 ft scissors.

With a 500 lb (227 kg) capacity, the new micro scissors are rated for two workers and feature a 32 in (0.81 m) wide platform and 2 ft (0.6 m) extension deck, ensuring good access to work locations. Additionally, with a stowed height of less than 6.5 ft (2 m), both new micro scissors are able to drive through a doorway with standard fixed guardrails, improving jobsite productivity.

The GS-1432m and the GS-1932m are now available in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, Russia, the Asia Pacific region, Latin America and China. The GS-1432m and GS-1932m will be available in North America in Q1 2022.