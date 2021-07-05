Curtiss-Wright lands major contract with Hyster-Yale

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has announced that it has been awarded a contract by Hyster-Yale Group to supply a suite of in-cab operator controls for its new modular family of internal combustion and electric lift trucks.

The new generation of lift trucks, ranging from 1 to 10 tonnes, represents a critical portion of the Hyster-Yale Group’s Class 4 and 5 offerings. Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will be fitting these lift trucks with customised operator controls, including a modular armrest, steering column controller and electronic throttle control, with each element contributing to an effective, in-cab operating environment meeting the needs of the modern-day materials handling market.

“The development of our suite of leading-edge vehicle control products is a strong example of how we are addressing the growing demand for the electronification of industrial vehicles,” said Lynn M. Bamford, president and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Further, it represents the culmination of a close and productive collaboration between Hyster-Yale and Curtiss-Wright, combining our years of expertise and knowledge to deliver a highly flexible solution. We are proud to have been selected to partner with Hyster-Yale on this program and look forward to continuing that close relationship well into the future.”

Working closely with Hyster-Yale Group, Curtiss-Wright developed an armrest solution that accommodates over 50 variants into an easy to use set of controls. The ergonomic design enables the machine operator to use a combination of levers and joysticks to control key machine functions such as movement of the forks, directional control, emergency stop and horn, all with the use of just one hand. Delivery of the suite of in-cab operator controls is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021.