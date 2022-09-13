Clark relaunches low-lift truck series

Clark has given the low-lift trucks with folding operator platform a facelift and combined all model variants under the name PPXS20. The new series has power steering as standard and is characterised by improved ergonomics and greater user-friendliness.

Only proven components and materials are used in the design of the PPXS20 low-lift trucks, ensuring a long service life, high performance and safety. The trucks are designed for use on medium to long transport routes. But the trucks are also in their element on ramps and inclines thanks to their roll-back protection.

The series consists of three model variants with a load capacity of 2000 kg: The PPXS20 with lead-acid battery (375 Ah) in the 12 km/h version is suitable for long transport routes where high speed is important. For shorter distances, a version with a maximum speed of 8 km/h is available as an alternative. For the model variants with lead-acid battery, different battery capacities are available according to customer requirements. Depending on the application, a battery with 24 volts and 225, 250 or 375 Ah is available.

For intensive applications, such as multi-shift operation, where the focus is on high availability, the PPXS20 is also available with a lithium-ion battery (205 Ah). The Li-Ion battery can be easily recharged without limiting the service life. The battery can be recharged at any 230-volt socket. In only 10 minutes, 7 % of the battery capacity can be recharged.

User-friendly and safe to operate

The operator platform with side guards is standard equipment on the PPXS20. Like the side guards, the platform can be folded away manually (pedestrian operation). Together with the standard power steering, this ensures that the vehicles can also be used in space-critical work areas without any problems. The platform tread has a non-slip surface and offers optimum comfort and safety thanks to the additional suspension.

The low step height also makes it easier for the operator to climb up and down. When the operator leaves the platform, the vehicle automatically switches to stand-by mode. The truck can then no longer be moved. With the side guards activated, the maximum travel speed is up to 8 or 12 km/h. When the side guards are folded in, the maximum driving speed is automatically reduced.

All controls and functions for lifting, lowering and driving are positioned within easy reach in the ergonomic tiller, which can be operated equally by right-handed and left-handed operators. The vehicle brakes automatically when the driver releases the tiller. At the same time, in the event of a malfunction, it displays error codes to assist the mechanic in troubleshooting. The automatic speed reduction when cornering ensures a high level of safety. With the PPXS20 series, the operator can therefore concentrate fully on his work – i.e. transporting goods – and the operator achieves high efficiency.