Clark Material Handling donates baby food to Ukraine

In a joint aid campaign, Clark Material Handling International Korea, Clark Material Handling Company USA and Clark Europe Germany have donated baby food worth a total of 100,000 euros to Ukraine. This donation campaign was organised by the Korean parent company YoungAn and the Clark Europe headquarters in Duisburg. With this donation in kind, the Clark Family wants to ensure that the aid is not only quickly available on site, but also arrives where it is most urgently needed.

Clark Europe put together the relief supplies and organised the transport in cooperation with Rullko Großeinkauf GmbH & Co. KG, a wholesaler and food supplier for community catering and gastronomy based in Hamm. On 23 June 2022, a lorry with a total of 33 pallets of baby food – around 42,650 items – set off from Hamm for Slovakia. From there, the food was taken to Ukraine.

To ensure that this went smoothly, the Korean YoungAN established contact with the National Olympic Committee (NOC). The Slovak Olympic and Sports Committee, in cooperation with Malteser Hilfswerk, took care of the distribution of the relief supplies to the affected families in Ukraine.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine is causing untold suffering for the local population,” said Rolf Eiten, president & CEO Clark Europe. “We at Clark are very happy to be able to make a contribution to supporting the Ukrainian families with our food donation. However, we would like nothing more urgently than to see a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine as soon as possible.”