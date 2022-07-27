Jungheinrich UK awarded silver accreditation by Investors In People

Jungheinrich UK, leading intralogistics expert, announced that it has been awarded a silver accreditation by Investors in People, ​​which is only awarded to 15% of UK companies. Investors in People is a business improvement tool designed to improve an organisation’s performance through the development of its workforce to realise key objectives within the company.

For companies to achieve the silver accreditation, they need to meet three main goals. Organisations need to demonstrate clear leadership skills to help their teams meet their goals effectively, they need to be supportive of one another and finally, they need to be able to see a clear line of improvement across the board, from personal development to strategics.

The assessment showed that Jungheinrich UK has increased its performance in over 80% of the basic indicators, including, empowering and involving people, managing performance, structuring work, delivering continuous improvement and creating sustainable success. It also proves that Jungheinrich has solidly developed the business in leading and inspiring people whilst recognising and rewarding high performance.

“This award is a clear demonstration of our commitment in the UK to continuously invest and develop our teams, culture and business and recognising that our employees are a vital element in our success,” said Jonathan Pearce, HR director at Jungheinrich UK. “In the Jungheinrich environment, we often celebrate our successes with various sales clubs and rankings. Yet, this time, it is the entire Jungheinrich team and all our employees that truly make the company.”