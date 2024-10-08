TLX Technologies launches new modular valves at EV Tech Expo

TLX Technologies will launch the first two components in their new family of modular valves at the EV Tech Expo this week (8-10 October) in Detroit, MI.

Bringing together critical performance characteristics and flexibility, TLX’s new 4-way and 3-way switching valves, give OEM and system design teams thermal management controls that will suit multiple vehicle platforms.

These high-flow valves deliver near zero cross-flow leakage, reducing the number of challenges design teams face when developing a thermal management system with the desired thermal efficiency and flow control characteristics.

Two important features help to reduce the vehicle’s overall energy consumption, improving mileage or range, regardless of the vehicle’s fuel type. First, these valves do not require constant power to maintain a commanded position. Second, their efficient fluid flow path minimises pressure drop, allowing the vehicle’s coolant pump to support the system’s fluid management requirements with less power.

TLX’s new modular valve family also has the flexibility to suit vehicle platforms with different communication protocol, operating voltage, and port size requirements. These valves support both 12 and 24 Vdc operation and can use either PWM or LIN communication protocols, and design teams can choose nearly any port size up to 25.4mm without any changes to the valve body, flow paths or drive system.