Xing Mobility launches next-gen immersion-cooled battery system

Xing Mobility, a battery solution leader, is launching the next generation immersion-cooled battery system “IMMERSIOTM XM25” at The Battery Show Europe 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany, Jun 28th -30th.

IMMERSIOTM XM25 is an integrated system consisting of battery pack, battery management system, and active safety module. It can be widely applied to construction, agriculture, mining, and energy storage system. The battery packs are also adopted by a leading Asia commercial vehicle maker, which is slated to have production in late 2022.

Xing Mobility’s advanced Immersion-Cooling Technology is a technique with the fluid circulated through Xing Mobility’s battery system in direct contact with battery cells with a dynamic flow rate to provide superior battery thermal management that enables improved efficiency and is specially designed to meet the highly challenging specifications, conditions, and safety demanded by the most rigorous applications.

At the Battery Show Europe 2022 in Stuttgart, Xing Mobility has prepared a detailed explanation and displays of how the Immersion-Cooling Battey System works, self-developed Battery Management System(BMS), and the benefits for the off-highway industrial vehicles with full depiction at the stand. The latest and the first-hand Immersion-cooling technology’s experimental results are also the points that you should not miss in this event.

IMMERSIOTM XM25 is the world’s first fully Immersion-Cooled Battery System.

Visit Xing Mobility at Hall 10-H34 to see what’s news in the revolution of Immersion-Cooling Technology.



For inquiries: Sales@xingmobility.com

Or visit the website: https://www.xingmobility.com/