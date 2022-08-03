Terex invests in Acculon Energy to accelerate electrification

Genie and Terex Corporation have announced that Terex is making a major investment in Acculon Energy, a Columbus, Ohio-based engineering and connectivity company focused on developing the next generation of electrification solutions for non-automotive equipment applications, in particular mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) solutions.

Since its founding more than 55 years ago, Genie, which is owned by Terex, has been a leader in developing, growing and evolving the aerials industry. Acculon, through its founders, has 13 years of experience operating at the forefront of advanced battery technology solutions. By partnering with Acculon, Genie is reinforcing its role as a leader in the electrification of the industry — now and into the future.

“For decades, Genie has been a leader in developing and refining industry-specific technologies to electrify aerial equipment. Now, as the global construction industry gears up to get to the next level of emissions reduction, Genie is excited to be teaming with Acculon,” said Simon Meester, Genie president. “Together, we will continue leading the charge toward a greener and cleaner future, while maintaining the focus on the quality, reliability and performance for which Genie is known.”

Acculon’s team has significant experience not only in the research and development of advanced battery technologies, but in artificial intelligence and cloud-connected products as well. The company also has important capabilities in certifying battery-enabled systems. This partnership with Genie and Acculon will build on Genie’s position as an industry leader in the electrification of the aerials industry, accelerating the progress on current and future development projects.

“We are excited to partner with Genie and Terex, whose names are synonymous with quality and safety. Our partnership will accelerate the delivery of next-generation electrification solutions for Genie equipment and the people who count on that equipment every day,” said Acculon’s president, Andrew Thomas.