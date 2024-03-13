Poclain electrifies with acquisition of MOTEG

The Poclain Group, a leader in designing and manufacturing hydrostatic and electrohydraulic transmissions, has announced that it acquired a controlling stake in MOTEG, a German company specialising in designing and making electric motors, this January.

This strategic acquisition represents an important milestone in Poclain’s ENGAGE 2025 roadmap kick-started by the group in 2020. With MOTEG now embedded in Poclain’s ecosystem, the group will cement its technological capacity for designing and manufacturing the electro-mobility solutions of the future as the company responds to the major environmental issues of the day.

Poclain is now in a strong position following its 2022 acquisition of EMSISO, a specialist in inverters (electric motor controllers), and the launch of its first electro-hydraulic hybrid solutions. The group holds all the trump cards for stepping up the transition of the off-road vehicle transmission market towards 100% electric through dedicated, leading-edge offers.

MOTEG, founded in 2014 in Flensburg, Germany, is recognised as a leading company in electric motors and high-performance products designed for use in buses, lorries and other off-road applications. Poclain is delighted to conclude the financing round alongside the family-owned German industrial group HN Holding and MOTEG’s founder, Dr Siegfried Götz. In joining Poclain, MOTEG will have access to the group’s international, commercial and industrial network, enabling it to grow its activities and fast-track its development.

“We’re delighted to welcome MOTEG to the Poclain family”, says Laurent Bataille, Poclain chairman. “This acquisition builds on our commitment to electric mobility, positioning us as the preferred partner for our clients who are obliged to cater to the growing needs of their markets”.