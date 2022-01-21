Parker powers up portfolio for expanding electric vehicle market

Parker Lord, a division of Parker Hannifin, a global leader in motion and control technologies, has expanded their portfolio of products for electric vehicle manufacturers to include new thermally conductive (TC) adhesives and one-component (1K) low-density gap fillers to support their leading product offering of thermal management encapsulants, adhesives, and gap fillers.

With the significant growth and development of battery pack technologies, EV manufacturers are placing an increased emphasis on pack design optimisation. Manufacturers seek lighter weight, yet more compact solutions to gain additional energy density. At the same time, they are also striving for simplicity and affordability. To achieve these goals, manufacturers are looking at both immediate and long-term solutions including bonding individual cells directly to the cooling plate and even bonding directly to the vehicle chassis. For these designs to be viable, new bonding and thermal management technologies are needed.

Parker’s newest commercially available material in their Parker LORD CoolTherm portfolio is designed to meet these changing needs. This portfolio includes a range of Cell-to-Pack (CTP) adhesive technologies, including a new TC urethane adhesive. These materials can deliver substantial thermal conductivity while also maintaining high levels of adhesion, enabling direct bonding of battery cells to cooling plates.

These new CTP adhesives offer strong adhesion, substantial thermal conductivity, low density, improved flow characteristics and low dielectric constant – all of which are key to enabling battery and EV manufacturers in achieving higher pack energy densities and reduced manufacturing costs.

The CoolTherm two-component (2K) portfolio provides customers with a variety of thermal conductivities and chemistries to choose from, which provide a high dispense rate, reliable cure performance, and desired electrical properties. To complement the CoolTherm product line, where 2-component mixing is not desired, a new non-silicone and environmentally friendly one-component (1K) gap filler has been developed. These new 1K gap fillers help Parker customers by reducing manufacturing and logistic complexity. Dispensable in any unit, the 1K solution is a low-density gap filler with excellent flow properties.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing our partnerships with OEMs and battery manufacturers,” said Brad Gibson, global director of sales and marketing, Parker Lord. “As the market leader in thermal management solutions, Parker continues to innovate, meeting new challenges and exceeding our customer expectations.”