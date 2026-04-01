Jungheinrich launches next-generation electric counterbalance trucks

Jungheinrich has launched the next generation of its EFG 2/2i and 3/3i series electric counterbalance trucks, a complete redesign of its 48-volt range with load capacities of up to 2.0 tonnes.

The EFG 2/2i series comprises three-wheel forklifts with load capacities from 1.4 to 2.0 tonnes, while the EFG 3/3i series covers 1.6 to 2.0 tonnes as four-wheel forklifts. Jungheinrich says the redesign draws on customer experience from more than 170,000 vehicles sold in the previous generation.

“With the new series, we have developed vehicles that are consistently geared towards the real requirements in the warehouse – from compactness and ergonomics to performance,” says Marek Scheithauer, global portfolio lead for counterbalance light trucks at Jungheinrich.

A central development focus was space efficiency. Thanks to an integrated lithium-ion battery, optimised steering axle geometry and compact design, the new EFG 2/3i achieves up to 15% better space efficiency than the previous series, with the turning circle reduced by up to 300mm depending on model. This is intended to enable safer and more efficient working in narrow aisles, on truck loading areas and in confined production areas.

Three performance variants are available: efficiencyPlus for moderate handling capacities, drive&liftPlus as a balanced all-round option, and performancePlus for maximum productivity. The performancePlus variant uses permanent magnet synchronous motors and optimised hydraulics for higher handling performance.

The series is based on a modular energy concept. Integrated lithium-ion batteries are available in 346, 460 and 690Ah capacities, with lead-acid batteries and fuel cell preparation also supported.

Ergonomic changes include an enlarged footwell with around 100mm of additional legroom, a lower entry height and a revised steering column. A vibration-decoupled cab delivers a noise level of 63dB(A), while a new HMI with a 4.3in touch display supports the operator interface.

On the safety side, a newly designed slanted B-pillar reduces the blind spot when reversing by up to 65%. A low instrument panel and optional panoramic roof improve visibility of the forks, load and rack levels at height. Configurable assistance systems include camera solutions such as the AI-supported addedView person detection system and the zone-based zoneCONTROL collision protection system. An optional SmartStripe LED light strip provides brake, direction and warning signals and displays battery charge status.

The trucks are networked as standard, providing real-time operating data for predictive maintenance and remote diagnostics.

“The new EFG 2/2i and 3/3i series combine measurable productivity advantages with high investment and future security. In this way, we support our customers in making their internal processes efficient today while also being prepared for the requirements of tomorrow,” says Scheithauer.

The drive&liftPlus variant is scheduled to go on sale at the beginning of Q3 2026, with the efficiencyPlus and performancePlus variants to follow in 2027.

Image: Jungheinrich