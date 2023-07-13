Electrified Automation launches next-gen motor

Electrified Automation has launched a new electric motor range. The EA 193 Series permanent magnet electric motors will support a range of applications from two-wheel-on-road to industrial, and follows the success of its automated manufacturing technology.

The company states that it has delivered a product that achieves “maximum performance in a compact package”. Furthermore, the patented design offers size, weight and performance benefits for a host of applications.

“For three years we have been challenging conventional electric motor manufacturing methods with our automation technology,” says Jim Winchester, managing director at Electrified Automation. “We have had an incredible response from customers and automation will always be a cornerstone of our business, but our future is about using this as a platform to take our own motors direct to market.

“We also know that a major priority for OEMs is a reliable and responsive supply chain that can deliver the volumes they want when they want them.That’s why we have designed the motor architecture to maximise the automation potential, so it is fully optimised for high volume production.”