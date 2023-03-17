CONEXPO: Komatsu debuts 20-tonne electric excavator for USA

Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Komatsu’s new PC210LCE, 20-tonne, battery electric excavator, first unveiled to the world at Bauma Munich back in October, is making its US debut at ConExpo this week (March 14-18)

Featuring lithium-ion battery technology developed by Proterra, the excavator has 451 kWh of battery capacity, designed for up to eight hours of operating time.

Designed to reduce operator fatigue with less noise, exhaust emissions and zero engine vibration, the PC210LCE is ideal for use in urban areas and indoor environments. The low operating noise levels of the PC210LCE can allow for nighttime construction work both indoors and out.

Coming soon to North America, the PC210LCE supports Komatsu’s global sustainability targets of 50% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 and complete carbon neutrality by 2050. Komatsu is committed to helping customers manage energy transitions and increase efficiencies to help reduce fuel burn and emissions. ​

The PC210LCE is being displayed with Smart Construction Retrofit, an affordable guidance kit that gives operators in the field and managers in the office access to both 2D and 3D design and payload data to help drive accuracy, control load volumes and improve operations. Easily installed by a local Komatsu distributor, this technology upgrade is designed to improve grading performance and help drive productivity and profitability.

To learn more, visit Komatsu at booth W42044.

