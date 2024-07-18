Ausa launches new six-tonne dumpers

Ausa, the manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles, is launching two new six-tonne articulated dumpers onto the market.

These new models are being introduced to build on the success of their predecessors and are equipped with new features to improve their functionality and increase their safety.

The new rear styling combines design with practicality. The size of the bonnet has been increased to provide accessibility to the engine and maintenance parts. Air, oil and fuel filters, radiator, tanks have been optimally positioned to keep downtime to a minimum.

The new EN 474-1:2022 and EN 474-6:2022 standards that are coming into force in February 2025 require all dumpers with an operating weight between 3,500 and 4,500 kg to be fitted with additional safety measures to prevent the operator from being thrown out of the vehicle in the event of a rollover. At operating weights of 4,500 kg and above, all dumpers must be fitted with enclosed cabs.

In order to comply with these new regulations, Ausa provides three different configurations for its new 6-ton models: folding ROPS protective structure with safety rails that are 96% larger than on current models, open cab and heated enclosed cab.

This means that Ausa has ensured that all its dumpers that are shipped from the beginning of 2025 will comply with the new regulations.

In addition to the different driver cabs that are available, as standard the D601AHG+ and D601APG+ models will continue to be equipped with additional safety features such as a seat with a presence sensor, seat belt with buckle sensor, negative brake and front view camera.

Reducing operator fatigue on the machine is also essential for the safety of the operator and the surrounding area. As standard, the new D601AHG+ and D601APG+ dumpers are equipped with a high-comfort seat with built-in suspension, ensuring comfort in the vehicle and reducing tiredness during long working days.