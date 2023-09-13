Bosch Rexroth and Zhuhai Enpower Electric plan joint venture

Bosch Rexroth and Zhuhai Enpower Electric Co., Ltd., based in Zhuhai, China, aim to establish a joint venture to develop and sell off-highway electrification products and applications mainly for the Chinese market. Industrial leadership will be by Bosch Rexroth. Agreements to this effect were signed on September 12, 2023. Both sides have agreed to keep the details of the agreement confidential. The establishment of the joint venture is subject to the approval of various bodies, including the antitrust authorities.

“The electrification of mobile machines is one of Bosch Rexroth’s important topics of the future. This joint venture is a logical step in strengthening our off- highway electrification business in China,” says Dr. Steffen Haack, CEO of Bosch Rexroth.

In recent years, with the continuous attention to environmental protection in China and worldwide, the construction machinery industry has also accelerated its transformation and is promoting the continuous development of construction machinery vehicles towards electrification, lightweight, and connectivity. “Now, we add to our eLION product portfolio technically complementary and competitively priced solutions which at the same time offer efficiency, productivity, and reliability for our Chinese customers,” comments Matthias Aberle, Senior Vice President Business Unit Mobile Hydraulics at Bosch Rexroth.

The demand for new energy off-highway vehicles has shown rapid growth, and there is huge market scale and development space worldwide. “Especially the off-highway electrification market in China has been growing rapidly since 2020. Now is the right time to increase our specific offer to customers in this attractive region,” says Fowai Lau, General Manager of Bosch Rexroth in China and the East Asia region.

Enpower is one of the major players focusing on research & development and production of power systems for new energy vehicles. The products can be widely applied to new energy vehicles, hybrid vehicles, commercial vehicles, etc., and also widely used in certain segments of the new energy off-highway market. The company is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.