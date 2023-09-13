AUSA launches new two-tonne dumper at Matexpo

AUSA, the manufacturer of compact all-terrain industrial vehicles, attended last week’s Matexpo, the biggest construction machinery exhibition in the Benelux area. During this event, AUSA launched its new dumper with a 2,000 kg payload which, together with the brand’s electric range, attracted a large number of visitors.
The new 2,000 kg dumper is AUSA’s first articulated dumper with this payload, placing it between the 1,500 kg D150AHG and the 3,000 kg D301AHG. One of the key features of this new model is that, thanks to the effective design of the swivel skip, it can transport more than 1,300 liters of material, making it the dumper with the highest capacity in its class.
The D201AHG is designed for operation in municipal works, as its small size – standing at just one 1.5 meters wide – makes it ideal for transporting soil or debris in locations with little room for maneuvering. It combines perfectly with a mini- excavator in such spaces, performing the work highly efficiently and thus making it more cost-effective.
To minimize downtime in the event of maintenance or any issues, it has a backward folding cab, which allows easy access to any component. The power unit, a reliable 18.5 kW Kubota engine without a particulate filter, is located in this area.
Combined with the all-terrain traction, this engine allows the D201AHG dumper to negotiate slopes of up to 50%.
In terms of safety, the AUSA D201AHG is equipped with various features that improve the operator’s peace of mind and the safety of their surroundings:
First of all, power is transmitted by a hydrostatic transmission that ensures far more comfortable and safer operations. Additionally, the driver’s cab is equipped with a seat with an operator’s presence sensor and a seat belt with fasten sensor, to prevent the machine from starting up if the required precautions have not been taken and to avoid unintentional machine movements. It is also equipped with an electronic negative brake, which is automatically engaged when the dumper’s engine is switched off to ensure that it comes to a standstill.