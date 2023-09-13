Fendt lands Showstopper Award

AGCO Corporation, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced that the One Smart Spray System, a collaborative project between AGCO’s Fendt brand and Bosch BASF, won the CropLife Iron Showstopper Award at the 2023 Midwest AG Industries Exhibition (MAGIE) Show in Bloomington, Illinois, on August 23, 2023.

The honour is given by Croplife IRON magazine and the Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association (IFCA) to the product recognized by attendees as the “best in show.”

One Smart Spray is a precision ag technology that leverages high-resolution cameras to detect weeds in real time and spray herbicide only where needed, reducing the use and cost of inputs for growers. Fendt is integrating One Smart Spray into its award-winning Rogator 900 solution , the industry’s only self-propelled, adjustable-height applicator. One Smart Spray is currently in field testing; general availability is anticipated in 2025.

“We’re very honored with this recognition,” said David Fickel, senior marketing manager, AGCO Application. “The Showstopper Award traditionally goes to the product that generates the most ‘buzz’ at MAGIE, and ONE SMART SPRAY really captured attendees’ attention! The field tests are confirming ONE SMART SPRAY’s accuracy and ability to reduce inputs and costs, so we’re excited to get it into farmers’ fields.”