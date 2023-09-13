Wacker Neuson unveils extensive portfolio of new vehicles

OEM Wacker Neuson has announced new products it will release this autumn including emission-free and innovative material transport solutions, as well as comfortable soil compaction.

New to the Wacker Neuson zero emission series is the first fully-electric operated telehandler by Wacker Neuson. It is impressive with its lift height of the bucket swivel point of 4.5 meters and is a valuable addition to the zero emission portfolio. Its performance features correspond to those of a conventional diesel-operated machine.

The installed 96-Volt lithium ion battery is available in two power ratings, which means that the running and charging times can be coordinated to the work requirements of the customer. With its compact design, working in confined spaces without local emissions is effortless. The telehandler features a Battery Management System (BMS) that monitors the lithium-ion battery, increases its efficiency and safety, and also rules out deep discharge.

New e-wheel loader b

Wacker Neuson is adding to its zero emission portfolio with the new electric wheel loader: WL28e. Next to the already tried and tested WL20e model, there is now a larger, more powerful electric-operated machine available for the transportation of material.

Customers can optionally select a cabin, which enables comfortable, all-year-round use of the machine due to its well thought-out heating design. There are also three maintenance-free lithium ion batteries available to select from in order to cover different running time requirements for customers. Like the telehandler TH412e, the integrated Battery Management System monitors the lithium ion battery.

The ECO mode helps to extend the battery running time for longer journeys, however, if required, flexible interim charges are also possible. The plugs can be flexibly selected for both the WL28e wheel loader and the TH412e telehandler. As a result, it is possible to quickly charge in coordination with the selected battery size. In combination with the installed on-board battery charger, a more efficient and safer charging procedure is guaranteed.

New dual view dumper

The Dual View dumper’s innovative concept, in which the control panel can be rotated 180 degrees, has already proven itself on the market. Depending on requirements, the operator can look in the operating or travel direction and has an unobstructed view in each case. With the new DV45 model, the electro-hydraulic, rotatable cabin can be rotated by 180° at the press of a button on the joystick.

In the Multi View mode, it is possible to work in a laterally (partially) rotated cabin, during which the operator has an ideal view of the side work area, and can see precisely where he is loading off the material or where the machine is moving along. The automatic skip return automatically returns the cabin at the press of a button to the initial position, during which time the operator can concentrate on driving. The installed hill-hold function, an intelligent tilt monitoring, and seatbelt monitoring with optional start release provide additional safety.

New dumpers with Active Sense Control

The dumper models DW20, DW30, DW40, DW60, and DW90 have been completely revised and are now even safer. New features, like the camera washing system for the front and rear cameras, seatbelt monitoring including the start release, skip and tilt monitoring, as well as the hill-hold and auto-stop functions, are now available for wheel dumpers with a payload between two and nine tons. Object monitoring “Active Sense Control” will also be available as an option for dumpers by Wacker Neuson from the end of the year: Where there is danger of a collision, it automatically lowers the speed of the dumper, even bringing it to a stop. The system automatically calculates the route combined with the speed and immediately takes effect when an obstacle arises on the collision course. The system can be muted for parking assist functions, unloading or loading, as well as the operation of trailers, it is therefore overridden.