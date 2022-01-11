BorgWarner invests in Qnovo to enhance electrification portfolio

BorgWarner, a global leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, today announced its investment in Qnovo, a privately held, Silicon Valley-based software and controls company. BorgWarner is the lead investor for Qnovo’s multi-million-dollar Series-C capital raise.

With Qnovo’s focus on battery health measurement and fast charging, the investment deepens BorgWarner’s capacity to further its battery solutions portfolio by partnering with Qnovo. The intelligent software offers multiple benefits, including predictive safety measures, faster charging and extended battery life. Additionally, Qnovo’s software implements adaptive charging algorithms and predictive tools into an application that runs on AutoSAR or an equivalent vehicle operating system.

“BorgWarner sees a great opportunity with our strategic investment to collaborate with Qnovo, allowing us to leverage its advanced battery management software in our electrification portfolio,” says Harry Husted, chief technology officer of BorgWarner. “We look forward to partnering with Qnovo as they enter the automotive industry to provide battery solutions to the electric vehicle market.”

Qnovo, based in Newark, California, is committed to fundamentally improving the user experience by reimagining the battery and how it’s managed. Augmenting battery chemistry with the company’s unique battery management intelligence software results in Qnovo’s ability to enhance battery safety, enable fast charging, expand longevity and increase capacity utilization without compromise. When combined with fleet monitoring, the software delivers a compelling solution for adaptive charging and advanced battery pack diagnostics.

