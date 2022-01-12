Caterpillar launches new range of drop-in engines

Caterpillar has unveiled a range of drop-in engines, which are ready to get to work straight away, thanks to their ease of installation and dependable and robust design.

The new Cat C2.8 and C3.6 industrial power units (IPU) feature a highly integrated design that saves customers time on engineering and installation. Common rail direct injection engines with a turbocharged or turbocharged aftercooled air system, the C2.8 and C3.6 meet EU Stage V, U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final and Japan 2014 (Tier 4 Final) emission standards.

For ease of installation, the IPUs which are targeted at the construction and materials handling industries, provide customers with full aftertreatment mounting, an integrated cooling system, a full wiring harness and mounting for the ECM and fuel filter.

Plug in and go design

The new C2.8 and C3.6 IPU engines are cleverly engineered to provide the performance and efficiency customers expect from Caterpillar, all while saving equipment manufacturers time with a plug in and go design, meaning minimal engineering or design work.

The engines are offered in ratings ranging up to 55 kW (74 hp) at 2400 rpm for the C2.8 and up to 100 kW (134 hp) at 2200 rpm for the C3.6.

A flexible design makes these lightweight and compact engines ideal for use in construction and materials handling, and across different environments, be it for a compressor in Dubai or a crusher in Norway.

“We’re really pleased to launch these new IPUs,” says Steve Ferguson, Vice President Industrial Power Systems. “We know our customers will really value these compact and highly integrated engines, which thanks to the minimal engineering required, are ready to be put to work.”

Time-efficient solution

Our IPU range is designed with the customers in mind, so the C2.8 and C3.6 offerings feature:

Fully engine mounted aftertreatment saves machine installation time, so your machine is ready and working faster.

A fully integrated cooling package which has been validated to work in tough conditions and keep machines productive.

Available with a heavy-duty cooling pack incorporating a pusher fan and erosion screen to suit machines that work in challenging environments.

To support operations in challenging conditions the IPU is also available with heavy duty fuel filters with increased dirt holding capability.

A pre-installed ECU and bespoke wiring harness provide easy access for the machine harness hook-up.

The C3.6 also provides a multi-rating flash file which can be configured to suit many power nodes.

Cat dealer support

Product support to keep the new C2.8 and C3.6 IPU engines operating at maximum efficiency is provided by the world-class global Cat dealer network. Cat dealers offer genuine Cat parts and a variety of services to optimize engine life and lower operating costs. In addition, dealer service technicians are trained to service the entire Cat industrial diesel engine range.