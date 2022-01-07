Walvoil lands awards from JCB, Kubota and Confindustria

Fluid-power component supplier Walvoil saw out 2021 in style, landing a Kubota Green Award and JCB Suppliers Award and Confindustria’s BAQ2021, for its commitment to social responsibility and innovation.

At the JCB India Suppliers Conference held on 15 December 2021, Walvoil was awarded for quick and comprehensive development of new products and subsequent rapid ramp-up of production, in the New Product Introduction Programme category.

Over the past few years, in fact, Walvoil has developed many new products for JCB, for various extremely challenging applications. JCB is one of the world’s three largest manufacturers of construction equipment.

On the occasion of the Kubota Supplier day on 18 November, Walvoil was awarded the Kubota Green Award, established by the company a few years ago with the aim of recognising and rewarding the virtuous behaviour of its suppliers in terms of environmental sustainability.

Walvoil also gained the BAQ2021, the label for Quality of School-Job alternation experiences from Confindustria (The General Confederation of Italian Industry) in 2021.

The three recognitions reflect Walvoil Group’s constant commitment and investment in innovation and corporate social responsibility, demonstrated by several projects aimed at transforming its activities and locations in a sustainable way. Specific projects which are the result of a global vision caring for the present and the future of the people working in the group and of our planet.