Benevelli boosts electrification portfolio

Benevelli, a leader in electric powertrain solutions, has launched its new SMAC Serie 270, a line of IPM electric motors systems ideal for eMobility and off-highway vehicles.

Benevelli e-Drive’s performance leadership has seen it acquire a substantial share of premium electrification markets and, following investment in in-house manufacturing processes, it has now made this technology accessible to higher volume applications.

SMAC Serie 270 it’s a range of motor with power from 30 to 200kW with a stator of 270mm diameter, available in low- to high-voltage from 48 to 800V. The Serie includes 4 different motor length with and 24 winding configurations to accommodate various power classes.

The SMAC Serie 270 is available with air and liquid cooling with protection grade up to IP6K9K.

SMAC Serie 270 is the first Benevelli’s e-motor serie to provide this level of power density in low to high voltage, size and simplicity, it delivers massive torque almost instantly, which enhances drive response and results in smooth acceleration.

SMAC Serie 270 e-motors are compact, lightweight, and power dense for use in high- performance traction, power generation, electro hydraulic systems and other specialist high- power demanding applications.

The entire SMAC Serie has a class F thermal rating, the winding of the stator is designed with double electrical insulation. It’s first impregnated with an insulating paint and then it is filled with an epoxy resin in a vacuum environment. These details make the winding extremely reliable, an excellent solution to protect it, ready for the most harsh working conditions.

“This year we turn 60 and we have been involved in electric mobility for more than 20 years, so we perfectly understand the requirements of the electric drivetrains,’ says Alessandro Benevelli, CCO. “We are making excellent progress, our modular product portfolio enables us to offer tailored mass-production solutions to meet any customer requirement. Adding the SMAC 270 to our electric motor family bolsters our offerings and is an excellent example of Benevelli’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art clean propulsion technologies that match market needs. We take tremendous pride that our solution is one of the most efficient and powerful systems ever to be developed for off-highway machines.”