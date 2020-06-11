‘Beautiful’ electric excavator edges closer to market launch

A demonstration 3.5-tonne electric excavator designed and built by XCMG and Cummins, and first shown at this year’s ConExpo, is being finessed for a possible market launch.

The XCMG electric excavator powered by Cummins made its debut at this year’s ConExpo, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The excavator earned its descriptor as “beautiful” from winning the most beautiful machine award at the show, beating some tough contenders to the top spot.

The excavator is now back in China where it is being used in a series of performance and customer tests conducted by Cummins and XCMG to prove capability of the demonstrator and refine a robust solution for the market.

The project is part of Cummins’ and XCMG’s agreement to collaborate on research, development and integration of technologies across a wide range of product lines.

The electric excavator is suitable for operating on work sites in densely populated towns and cities around the globe, surpassing stringent emissions requirements and keeping noise to a minimum while getting the job done.

Powered by Cummins BM5.7E battery modules, the excavator has 45 kWh of battery power. Each battery module is designed for very high shock and vibration capability to endure the harsh conditions of the construction environment. Precise matching between motor and hydraulic system creates an efficient, reliable and quiet drive system, making it ideal for use in urban and suburban construction.

On a single charge of less than six hours, the excavator meets operational needs for a full 8-hour shift. Short charge time means that equipment can be charged overnight, eliminating downtime and taking advantage of off-peak energy savings.