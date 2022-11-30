Walvoil begins construction of new innovation centre

Walvoil, part of the Interpump Group since 2015, has announced that in via Portella della Ginestra 10, the expansion of the production plant already present on site along with the construction of the new innovation centre have officially begun.

The works, which cover an area of 3 hectares, represent another sign of the company’s deep roots in the territory of Reggio Emilia and Emilia Romagna Region. Already present, in fact, in Italy on eight locations, six of which in Reggio Emilia and province, and two in the province of Bologna, Walvoil, which next year will turn its first fifty years, continues to be a driving force for development and innovation in a reciprocal relationship with the communities in which it is established. Communities and territories, which also represent areas of excellence in the mechanical, mechatronic and oleodynamic sectors of the Country.

The new buildings, which will have the size of 9,000 and 3,000 square meters respectively, mean a total investment of about 31 million euros, including the interior fittings in technology and machinery, and will be built according to the most modern methods to ensure maximum efficiency and sustainability, both environmental and social.

The expansion of the production plant will be carried out according to shapes and proportions similar to those of the existing building, recalling as far as possible the morphological characteristics and the architectural language, in terms of typological and functional continuity, as well as the unity of reading in the overall vision of the intervention.

The smaller building, but of greater impact, will host the new Innovation Center, the research and development laboratories of the company, currently located in Reggio Emilia in via Norvegia, 10. These laboratories, already the flagship of the company and the operational heart of all research activities, will be further of service to foreign branches in Australasia, Brazil, Canada, China, Korea, France, India and the United States.

Extremely accurate and rich the project related to the green, which was in fact studied with the intent to reduce the impact of the intervention, and, at the same time, to carry out an important action of relaxing for people and operators involved, and compensation for emissions from industrial sites.

“This is a great step forward for us as a company,” said Fabio Marasi, president and CEO of Walvoil. “A natural consequence of our growth, which will be realized, moreover, in the year of our 50th anniversary, which we will celebrate before the end of the works in June 2023. We wanted to give further legs to the potential of the company. To do so we have once again chosen our territory: this is where our roots lie, and from here everything began. It is our will and responsibility as a company to invest once again in the development of our activities in the Reggio area and in the enhancement of the skills and know-how of our employees, essential and distinctive strength of our Group”.

The project involves a process of only 14 months for the construction of a new hub including the expansion and consequent doubling of the production capacity of the current plant and the construction of the new Innovation Centre in Walvoil.

Davide Mesturini, R&D director, commented that “the project is a real upgrade for our area, a recognition of its strategic importance. We are the driving force behind innovation and the creation of new products. The move from our current location to a new state-of-the-art location, with an area dedicated to our activities of 3000 square meters, is a further step towards raising Walvoil’s quality and design standards. It offers us further possibilities to create better solutions in terms of production and efficiency, and to better accompany our customers in their projects in Italy and in the world’.