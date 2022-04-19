Linde Hydraulics to invest €50 million in German plants

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG is investing 50 million euros in technology at its German sites. The investments will be divided into 50 individual projects and managed in parallel. The investment project is to be completed by 2025.

A large part of the investment goes into the main plant in Nilkheim (Aschaffenburg). The plant consists of a 22,000 sq. m large production and assembly hall and an office complex. This provides a workplace for 700 employees at Linde Hydraulics. The plant has currently an annual capacity for 150,000 hydraulic units (pumps and motors) and an additional 50,000 assembly kits for final assembly in the worldwide plants (China & USA). New machinery worth 18mEUR is already being implemented. This includes new melting oven, flexible test benches and 5-axis machining centres. Additional multi-million investments will follow over the next three years.

New 5-axis machining centres are also currently being implemented at the Ballenstedt plant, where the company’s valves and valve kits are manufactured. Further investments of around 12mEUR are scheduled for the coming years. The modernisations will help to make the site, which has been part of Linde Hydraulics since 1990, more sustainable. Valve technology is an essential element of the growth strategy. This is underlined by the recently introduced VW22/18 M5-03 valve, which is developed in Aschaffenburg and produced in Ballenstedt, as well as the current recruitment of new employees.

The AB-GUSStech foundry in Schweinheim (Aschaffenburg), a wholly owned subsidiary of Linde Hydraulics, is also being modernised. New automation technology for casting preparation is currently being installed and further updates are being prepared as part of the major investment. This is also a commitment to the in-house foundry and a statement for the employees.

“An investment project on this scale, with 50 projects, most of them are running in parallel, is a massive task for the entire company and especially for the colleagues in charge,” said Michael Kessler, COO of Linde Hydraulics. “Our intention and that of our shareholders – first and foremost Weichai Power – is to secure the sites in Germany and at the same time increase both flexibility and productivity.”

In addition to the major initiative in Germany, the company is also investing significantly in its international locations. For example, the plant in the USA has now installed a second line, following the recent implementation of a new assembly line. Also, the China location is being additionally equipped with state-of-the-art machinery.

With this comprehensive and international modernisation strategy, the company strives to increase its competitiveness and to better serve its global customers through greater efficiency.