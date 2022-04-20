New Doosan vehicles to be premiered at next week’s ScotPlant

Several new Doosan products will be premiered at next week’s ScotPlant 2022 exhibition at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh. Authorised dealer for the Scottish Highlands Balgownie will be showcasing the vehicles on Doosan’s behalf.

Doosan machines at show will include the DX210LC-7, its new 21 tonne crawler excavator. Visitors will also get their first sight of the DX140LCR-715.6 tonne model, which like the DX210LC-7 is another member of the Doosan DX-7 family of 17 new medium-sized crawler and wheeled excavators from 14-25 tonne. Joining them on the stand will be the new DL320-7 wheel loader and the new DX100W-7 10.7 tonne wheeled excavator.

Doosan’s first 21 tonne crawler excavator

Perfect for rental companies, the new DX210LC-7 machine has a similar long track set-up to Doosan’s heavier DX235LC model. The DX210LC-7 is powered by the latest generation Doosan DL06V six cylinder diesel engine, providing 124 kW (166 HP) at 1800 RPM. The DL06V engine offers a new solution to exceed Stage V regulations without exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), that boosts the quantity of air available during combustion, increasing the temperature of the process and greatly reducing the amount of particulates produced.

The new DX210LC-7 model utilises the hydraulic system used on Doosan’s heavier DX225LC-5 model, ensuring the operator has the fastest possible response, precision and hydraulic capacity to carry out their work. In addition to higher performance and cost savings, the new excavator offers more new features as standard than other machines on the market, many of which are common to the other new DX-7 medium-sized excavators from Doosan.

Award-winning wheel loader range

Like all of the 11 models in the award-winning ‘DL-7’ range of wheel loaders from Doosan, the DL320-7 offers a next generation design, incorporating a powerful new Stage V engine and providing higher productivity, increased fuel efficiency and a low cost of ownership, coupled with a new cab offering a superb environment and experience for the operator.

With an output of 202 kW (271 HP) of power at 1800 RPM, the Doosan DL08 engine in the DL320-7 provides generous torque at low RPM. The engine meets Stage V emission regulations through the use of selective catalyst reduction, diesel oxidation catalyst and diesel particulate filter (DPF) after-treatment technologies.

A redesigned bucket provides easier and faster loading with a maximum bucket capacity of 3.3 m3, resulting in increased productivity for a very wide range of material-handling applications. The Z-kinematic lift arm delivers high breakout forces and lifting capacities, especially for heavy materials, and a large dump angle for efficiently unloading sticky materials. An optional high lift arm is available where higher dump heights and increased versatility are required.

New 11 tonne wheeled excavator

Also featuring a new look design, the DX100W-7 is an 11.1 tonne wheeled excavator from Doosan making its debut at ScotPlant. The weight class represented by the DX100W-7 is again new to the Doosan range and the DX100W-7 offers a high performance solution for customers looking for a wheeled excavator designed primarily for urban and road maintenance applications and with a high top speed approaching 40 kph, the DX100W-7 offers many customer advantages.

For this type of work, the DX100W-7 offers the best compromise between compactness and agility, complemented by excellent productivity and high-end comfort. It is very important that this type of machine can operate in very restricted areas, so the DX100W-7 can be equipped with the option of four wheel steering and a crabbing mode, with two wheel steering as standard.