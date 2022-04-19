FEATURE: Virtual testing, real-life benefits

Any vehicle is the culmination of an extensive research and development process that blends tried and tested design and engineering acumen with rigorous testing. CNH Industrial is now using virtual technologies as part of an innovative approach to equipment development. This provides swift and scaled up solutions that improve customer productivity, while further enhancing their overall user experience. It is also spearheading a safer, more sustainable approach to product evaluation using computer simulated environments, virtual cabs and modelling techniques

The agricultural sector is evolving rapidly. Computer power is growing exponentially and there has been a vast increase in the amount of data available on everything from soil to crop to weather conditions. Product testing has been evolving, too, which is helping farming technology make major leaps forward.

CNH Industrial is accelerating and improving both the product development and manufacturing processes using High Performance Computer (HPC) simulation and Computer Aided Engineering (CAE).

The road to autonomy

Currently, most modern farming vehicles enhance the role of the operator through an interactive user interface and advanced sensing technology that allow the vehicles to locate themselves and avoid hazards. However, the next step forward is already with us: supervised autonomy, where the operator oversees an unmanned vehicle. Ultimately, CNH Industrial will deliver full autonomy, where farming machinery will be able to carry out a wide range of tasks under fully remote supervision.

Testing these vehicles in real life settings is costly, time consuming, and requires rigorous safety protocols. By testing in a virtual environment, CNH Industrial is speeding up the design process for full autonomy while minimizing occupational safety concerns.

A safer approach to testing