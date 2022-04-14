Liebherr presents new mid-sized wheel loader series

Liebherr has redeveloped and fundamentally revised its range of mid-sized wheel loaders. The new series, its 8th generation, consist of three models: L 526, L 538 and L 546. All are characterised by a significant increase in performance compared to the previous generation.

The new L 526, for example, has around 20 percent more engine power and over 20 percent higher breakout forces than its predecessor. The L 538 and L 546 models also impress with performance increases in all areas: for example, with the optimised travel drive, providing increased traction to ensure that the new wheel loaders accelerate dynamically in everyday work, and can penetrate powerfully into all materials.

A newly-designed lift arm ensures maximum breakout, holding and lowering forces. It has optimised z-bar kinematics and improved working hydraulics. The new development of the mid-sized wheel loader series is also characterised by intelligent assistance systems. These include active personnel detection with brake assistant or the fully automatic LIKUFIX quick-coupler system.

Above: L546 model provides increased traction to ensure that it accelerates dynamically

Powerful and versatile

Liebherr has reinforced the steel construction of the front section of the new wheel loaders in order to prepare the machines for handling heavy loads. Structural reinforcements on the new lift arms, for example on the lift arms or the cross tube, increase robustness. The optimised z-bar kinematics with electro-hydraulic pilot controls has larger hydraulic cylinders and more powerful working pumps. The combination of these innovations enables faster cycle times and dynamic and powerful work movements – even with heavy attachments such as high dump buckets or log grapples.

With the increased performance providing a strong basis, Liebherr offers numerous equipment options for the lift arms for industry-specific challenges: High Lift lift arms, for example, are an extended variant of the z-bar kinematics, and ensure greater range and efficient loading processes at all heights. For wheel loader applications that regularly require different attachments, there is a view-optimised quick coupler and the fully automatic LIKUFIX quick-coupler system. This allows the machine operator to change between mechanical and hydraulic working tools from the cab quickly and safely at the touch of a button. This saves time and reduces the risk of accidents.

Above: the L526 has 20 percent more engine power and 20 percent higher breakout forces than its predecessor

Well thought-out details make day-to-day work with the wheel loaders easier. For example, you can activate the parallel guidance of the lift arms at the push of a button and thus work efficiently and safely with forks. The new bucket-tilt assist helps when working with sticky materials, such as damp soil or compost, and ensures accurate loading by shaking out the bucket. In the course of redesigning the lift arms, Liebherr has also revised the bucket design of the new mid-sized wheel loaders. Consequently, customers can now more accurately tailor the individual elements and wear parts of the buckets to their needs at the time of ordering.

Optimised travel drive and intelligent equipment

In addition to the new lift arms, the optimisation of the hydrostatic travel drive in particular contributes to the increased productivity of the wheel loaders. The new, more powerful engines are characterised by a higher maximum torque at a lower nominal speed. In this way, performance and efficiency can be increased with the same low fuel consumption. More powerful hydraulic components, such as larger travel motors and travel pumps, ensure greater traction in all three models and thus rapid loading cycles. For a high degree of robustness, Liebherr has reinforced the axles, as well as travel drive components; depending on the model, all three wheel loaders have larger front or rear axles than their predecessors.

A modern design, which is reflected in the engine bonnet designed for optimised visibility as well as the comfortable operator’s cab, and intelligent equipment are also part of the overall package of the new mid-sized Liebherr wheel loaders. An example of this is the active personnel detection with brake assistant. This optional assistance system, which is installed at the rear of the wheel loader, warns the machine operator visually on the display and with acoustic signals of dangers in the rear area of the wheel loader. In order to provide a specific warning of imminent injury to persons, the assistance system independently distinguishes between humans and objects using smart sensors. As soon as the active personnel detection emits a warning signal, the brake assistant automatically reduces the speed of the wheel loader to a standstill in order to avoid a potential accident.