AEM seeks recommendations for next Hall of Fame inductee

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) Hall of Fame recognises the pioneers whose inventions, ideas, leadership and courage have contributed to the industry and its community’s quality of life – and is currently on the look out for new inductees.

Since 1993, the Hall of Fame has honoured pioneering individuals who invented, managed, built and led the off-road equipment industry that builds and feeds our world. Last year, the AEM inducted Trimble, Inc.’s Bryn Fosburgh, co-developer of the real-time kinematic technology that allows the GPS receiver in your phone, excavator, or tractor to know where it is within inches and seconds.

“The world of equipment manufacturing is a diverse, interesting world. One need only look at the members of the AEM Hall of Fame, and their accomplishments, to see what I mean,” said AEM president Megan Tanel. “The 66 members of the AEM Hall of Fame are some of the finest representatives of the equipment manufacturing industry, and its contributions to our modern way of life. And there are hundreds more individuals who have contributed to our sector, and our world, awaiting their recognition.”

As an industry, equipment manufacturers have spent years working to build their talent roster and sought (and continue to seek) individuals from every walk of life. And equipment manufacturers, as an industry, understand that one of the best ways to connect with individuals from every walk of life is to lift its worthiest representatives as a beacon to groups who may not have considered our industry in the past. There are notable candidates throughout every nuanced segment of the equipment manufacturing world, and it behooves our industry to celebrate them all.

Look at the current members of the AEM Hall of Fame, and submit your nomination, at AEM.org/hall-of-fame. Nominations are open until June 17, 2022, and can be submitted online at this link. Tips for how to submit a nomination with a better chance of success are available here.