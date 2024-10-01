Danfoss Power Solutions launches new four-wire spiral hose

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched its Aeroquip by Danfoss GH493 four-wire spiral hose in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

This premium hydraulic hose meets or exceeds four key industry standards in flexibility, lifetime, and working pressure — EN856 Type R12, EN856 Type 4SP, SAE 100R12, and ISO 18752 — offering reliable performance in demanding high-pressure mobile and industrial machinery applications.

With its tighter minimum bend radius, GH493 hose offers greater flexibility for use in cramped spaces. This flexibility provides more design freedom and easier installation. It can also reduce the hose lengths required, which lowers costs and machine weight. The hose’s minimum bend radius is, on average, 58% tighter than EN856 Type 4SP and 50% tighter than EN856 Type R12 standards.

GH493 hose offers long in-application lifetime, maximising machine uptime and reducing maintenance and hose replacement costs. Hose sizes -6 to -16 are tested up to 1 million impulse cycles, and hose sizes -20 to -32 are tested up to 500,000 impulse cycles, higher than the requirements of SAE 100R12, EN856 Type 4SP, and EN856 Type R12.

GH493 hose delivers better average pressure performance than industry standards, enabling use in a broad range of hydraulic systems as well as the creation of more power-dense machines. The hose exceeds the requirements, on average, of SAE 100R12 by 30%, EN856 Type 4SP by 19% (sizes -10 to -32), and EN856 Type R12 by 32%. It meets ISO 18752 constant pressure standards.

“It’s rare to find a hose with outstanding flexibility plus higher pressure performance and long lifetime. This combination makes our Aeroquip by Danfoss GH493 hose a versatile solution that maximises uptime and minimises maintenance in a wide range of high-pressure machinery,” says Salih Karayagiz, product manager, rubber hydraulic hose and fittings, Danfoss Power Solutions. “GH493 is our most popular four-wire spiral hose in the Americas, proven over the years in a wide range of applications. Its introduction in EMEA opens new application possibilities while helping our customers drive inventory standardisation.”

For increased durability, GH493 hose incorporates the Danfoss Dura-Tuff cover, which is up to eight times more abrasion resistant than standard synthetic hose covers. The material extends hose lifetime while reducing the chances of a hose failure due to abrasion.

GH493 hose is compatible with Danfoss 4S series spiral fittings. Featuring Dura-Seal technology, these high-performance fittings enable better sealing and leak-free operations (Class 0 leakage per SAE J1176). Customised multi-bent fittings are also available.

GH493 hose is available in sizes -6 to -32. It is suitable for operating temperatures of -40°C to 126°C and featuresworking pressures ranging from 275 to 448 bar, depending on size. The hose is ideal for higher pressure hydraulic systems in construction and mining machinery as well as oil and gas and wind power equipment.