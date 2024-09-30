Volvo CE brings hybrid technology to new generation excavators

The recently launched new generation excavators from Volvo Construction Equipment (CE) are now being introduced as a hybrid option.

Set to deliver a 17% increase in fuel efficiency and a 15% reduction in CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, these powerful solutions are the perfect combination to achieve high-performing productivity, while also taking better care of the environment.

The modern EC400 and EC500 will be the first of the new generation excavators to be offered as hybrid models, with more in the range to come.

The 40-tonne and 50-tonne dynamic duo not only represent the future of excavator design but now become the biggest models in Volvo’s hybrid portfolio, joining the previous generation EC380E Hybrid, EC350E Hybrid, EC300E Hybrid and EC250E Hybrid excavators.

The hydraulic hybrid Volvo technology works by harvesting ‘free’ energy generated by the down motion of the excavator’s boom. The machine uses this boom down motion to charge the accumulator, with the stored energy then used to drive the assist motor, when needed, in turn powering the engine system. It is a smart yet simple solution that ensures big savings in cost, fuel and carbon emissions – while raising the bar on profitability and environmentally responsible operations.

“We are ambitious in leading our transformation journey and strive to continuously evolve our offering to ensure world-class reliability and performance for each and every customer. The expansion of our Hybrid range into our new generation excavators represents the merging of our most advanced hybrid technology with a new and modern design that takes customers into the future,” says Otmar Kirsch, product manager excavator.

With this hybrid technology, customers gain a 17% increase in fuel efficiency through digging and dumping operations, while still enjoying all the power and performance expected from a conventional excavator.

What is more, the new electro-hydraulic system requires less hoses, therefore reducing the need for couplings, minimising maintenance requirements and costs, all the while increasing reliability.

A robust undercarriage with reinforced idle frame, track links and bottom rollers ensures that the machine is built to deliver outstanding strength and durability. The toughest of jobs can be carried out with ease thanks to the strengthened bucket linkage with steel strip, optional heavy-duty superstructure undercover and easily replaced bolt-on wear plates.