Wacker Neuson reflects on successful Bauma

Under the motto ‘Meet the Future’, Wacker Neuson and Kramer welcomed guests to their 5,000-square-meter stand FN.915 in the north open-air exhibition area.

“After more than two years of pandemic, we were particularly looking forward to Bauma – for us the trade fair home game,” says Alexander Greschner, chief sales officer of the Wacker Neuson Group. “Already on the opening day we were overwhelmed. Our conclusion: Bauma is and remains for us the leading trade fair in our industry and the platform to present our innovations to customers and trade visitors.”

Three main topics were the focus at the Wacker Neuson and Kramer booth.

1 – Meet Green: The complete zero emission package

Visitors to the ‘Meet Green’ section were able to find out about the zero emission offering, which was expanded at Bauma to include a number of machines and services – such as special zero emission financing offers but also solutions in the field of charging infrastructure. “With our zero emission portfolio, an entire inner-city construction site can now be operated with no local emissions,” explains Alexander Greschner. “The next step for us is to provide the entire ecosystem for our customers: From charging infrastructure to services, financing offers and different usage models, to a life cycle approach of the battery.”

For the first time, Wacker Neuson was showcasing the new TH412e electric telehandler, the RD28e electric roller, a Charging Box for mobile power supply, and the very compact DT05e dumper. Battery One was also presented, a standardized and user-friendly battery system that focuses on carbon-free and sustainable use of construction equipment. The battery can be used not only in all battery-electric equipment from Wacker Neuson, but also in construction equipment from other manufacturers.

One Bauma highlight was the reversible battery plate APU3050e with the DireX direct drive developed by Wacker Neuson, which ensures efficiency and longer runtimes. In addition, the third generation of the WL20e e-wheel loader with a powerful lithium-ion battery was unveiled at Bauma. Kramer also was showing innovations in the zero emission sector: In addition to the 5065e electric wheel loader, the successor to the proven 5055e, Kramer presented the 1445e E-telescopic handler – both machines rely on the latest lithium-ion battery technology.

2 – Meet Innovation: practical solutions

In the ‘Meet Innovation’ area, Wacker Neuson and Kramer were demonstrating that innovation is part of their DNA. One highlight was the Wacker Neuson EW100 wheeled excavator, which heralds a new era in compact wheeled excavators. It stands out in terms of safety thanks to its excellent sightlines and stability. What’s more, the 10-ton excavator’s powerful drive hydraulics and high basic working capacity enable it to perform tasks that would otherwise require a 14-ton excavator. In addition, the EW100 comes with all the preparations needed to implement future developments in attachment management or assistance systems simply by updating the software. This eliminates the need for complex conversions, which saves time and money and makes the machine fit for the future.

Another innovation was the Dual View Dumper DV45, the smallest Dual View model. The electro-hydraulically rotatable cab can now be rotated 180 degrees forwards and backwards and 90 degrees to the side at the touch of a button on the joystick. In this “Multi View” mode, the DV45 can also be driven with the cab turned sideways. Wacker Neuson will also be showcasing numerous highlights in the construction equipment sector, including the extremely lightweight BH40 gasoline breaker. With the 20-kg breaker, Wacker Neuson offers the lightest gasoline breaker with well-known high performance.

3 – Meet Connectivity: benefits through digitalisation

Visitors learned how digital solutions bring greater efficiency and transparency to the construction site under the heading ‘Meet Connectivity’. One example was the new assistance system for concrete consolidation from Wacker Neuson: ConcreTec. It enables concrete components to be compacted easily and transparently and in high quality in a reproducible manner. Wacker Neuson also presented the cloud-based software solution EquipCare Pro. This enables customers to manage, schedule, and evaluate all telematics-based machines, implements, and construction site equipment regardless of manufacturer or brand, thus boosting the productivity of their machine fleet.

Also exhibited at the Bauma: The mixed-reality “Smart Glasses.” They have already been implemented for real-world use at Wacker Neuson in South Africa since the beginning of the year. When a customer needs help, the dealer’s service technician, equipped with the Smart Glasses, can connect live with the experts and share his view of the machine or transfer the support screen to the glasses. Digitalization also plays an important role in the development of machines: The new EW100 wheeled excavator includes an intelligent Attachment Management System that supports the operator during attachment changes via the 10-inch display. For example, it automatically adjusts the machine dynamics to the attached tool.