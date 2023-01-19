Volvo CE to showcase solutions at ConExpo under theme ‘Change Starts Here’

Volvo Construction Equipment is building a one-of-a-kind booth experience for this year’s ConExpo in Las Vegas to help customers and other attendees be ready for an ever-changing business environment.

With a theme of “Change Starts Here. Be Ready For It,” the 55,000 square-foot Volvo booth, F8926 in the Festival Grounds, will feature the company’s newest and most popular products, cutting-edge services and technology in a dedicated Solutions Hall, two areas where attendees can test drive electric excavators and wheel loaders, construction industry influencers like the “Gold Rush” cast, and more.

“We are committed to being a fossil free company by 2040, But words will not reach targets. Only moving from words to action will,” said Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE. “There is no time to waste and that´s why we say ‘Change Starts Here’ because as we are demonstrating technology is developing fast and that’s where ‘Be Ready for It’ comes in. At Conexpo we want to help our customers be prepared for the change by showcasing our wide range of commercially available electric machines packaged with related charging infrastructure and other sustainable power alternatives.”

In addition to two large operating arenas in the booth for electric machines, Volvo CE will also showcase its electric lineup expansion with the 23-ton EC230 Electric mid-size excavator and DD25 Electric asphalt compactor, which was introduced today at the Volvo pre-CONEXPO press conference.

But a view into the future of the construction industry doesn’t stop with electric. Volvo CE will also display autonomous concepts, the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell articulated hauler, a remote-controlled unit and much more as the company works to help more customers reach their own efficiency and carbon reduction goals.

Also in the Volvo booth, F8926, will be the company’s next series of excavators, with a model unveiled the morning the show opens, and the upgraded L350 wheel loader. Tried-and-true Volvo excavators, wheel loaders, haulers and other products will also be on display with product experts ready to answer attendees’ questions.

Other Volvo Group companies will also be in the booth, including a truck from Volvo Trucks, engines from Volvo Penta and representatives from Volvo Financial Services.

Inside the Solutions Hall, attendees will be able to speak to experts about services and technology that can be tailored to the way they do business to grow now and well into the future. Solution offerings include:

Site solutions that give customers tailored recommendations for their fleet — regardless of brand — to optimize site setup and reduce the risk of accidents.

Business solutions to help customers streamline transactions, better control costs and maximize their uptime potential so they can stay focused on their core business.

Financial solutions including valuable bundles and unique offers that help customers better manage cash flow during seasonal slowdowns.

ActiveCare® Direct, Volvo’s one-of-a-kind telematics machine monitoring and reporting service, that provides proactive fleet intelligence to save customers time and money on diagnosing machine issues.

Attendees can also meet members of Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush” cast Tuesday through Friday in the Volvo booth, as well as other popular construction industry influencers during a meet-and-greet Wednesday afternoon.

They can also get an up-close look at a real FIA World Rallycross electric race car. As the official track building partner of the FIA World Rallycross Championship, Volvo CE continues to drive industry transformation toward sustainable power both on and off the track.

For those unable to attend CONEXPO 2023 in person or who want exclusive content, Volvo CE is also hosting a virtual experience that brings the show to homes and offices around the world. Those interested in watching new product launches, experiencing machine walkarounds, interacting with Volvo experts and more can register now for this exclusive online event to be a part of the show.

“Whether someone joins us in Las Vegas or virtually, we have a great show planned for them with a mix of machines and services, hands-on opportunities and educational sessions — and I’m confident it will be both enlightening and fun,” said Stephen Roy, president, Region North America at Volvo CE.