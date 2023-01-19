JCB hydrogen engine set for international debut in Vegas

JCB is set to showcase its super-efficient hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time ever with a debut in North America.

The wraps will come off JCB’s brand new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – at the Conexpo 2023 show in Las Vegas as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).

JCB Chairman Lord Bamford is leading the project to develop JCB’s hydrogen technology. He said: “The JCB engineering team has made enormous strides in a short space of time to develop a hydrogen internal combustion engine and it already powers a JCB prototype backhoe loader and a Loadall telescopic hander. As the first construction equipment company to develop a fully working combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen, I’m delighted we are now able to present this technology on the international stage.”

Leading the way in environmental, social and governance (ESG) for the construction equipment sector, JCB has been responsible for a series of industry innovations on its ‘Road to Zero’.

JCB developed the world’s first battery-electric mini excavator and has been at the forefront of electric technology development to meet customers’ demands for zero-carbon products with its E-TECH range. Today JCB has the largest electric line-up available in the construction industry and the company’s expertise in this sector will also be on show at the exhibition.