King of the Netherlands to open Eleo battery factory

On Thursday January 26th, 2023, Eleo will open its new battery factory in Helmond, the Netherlands. The official opening will be performed by His Majesty the King of the Netherlands.

Eleo designs and manufactures advanced battery systems that meet the specific needs of industrial applications, such as construction- and agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. By combining advanced technologies in a scalable manner, Eleo can accelerate the transition towards a sustainable future in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2017 by three students from the Eindhoven University of Technology that introduced its first battery systems to the market in 2020.

In the new factory, the annual production capacity increases tenfold to 500MWh, which is equal to about 10,000 battery systems. The new state-of-the-art battery production plant covers an area of ​​3,000m2 with the intent to expand to 4,000m2. The facility is equipped with leading-edge machinery enabling a fully-automated battery assembly process. To adhere to only the highest standards in the industry, the facility houses high-tech R&D labs for the furthering of battery technology.

The grand opening on January 26th marks a substantial milestone for Eleo, a company that employs over 60 people and is projected to reach 200 within the next two years.

At 14:00 the King of the Netherlands will perform the official opening ceremony after which he will be guided around the factory in which he will witness the production process while seeing various applications of the batteries. During the tour, King Willem-Alexander will talk to various employees about their work at Eleo.