Vögele to premier Dash 5 pavers at Bauma

Bauma 2022 will be the world premiere for Vögele’s first road pavers and screeds of the new Dash 5 generation: the Super 1900-5(i) and Super 2100-5(i) Highway Class pavers, and the latest-generation AB 500 and AB 600 Extending Screeds.

As a pioneering solution to the asphalt paving of the future, the new generation of pavers satisfies now the requirements increasingly imposed on asphalt pavers by modern road construction. Flexible, modular systems are required to take particular account of process automation and sustainability, as well as user-friendliness and economy.

The details of the Dash 5 generation will be kept under wraps until the Bauma trade fair in Munich, but Vögele has made user requirements a key focus. For the paving crew, this primarily means simple machine handling, maximum operating convenience and safety on the job site.

Given the rising prices of raw materials, economy is also becoming more and more of a factor in the success of road construction, which is why on Dash 5 pavers, Vögele has ensured reduced setup times, improved logistics and greater machine availability. The automation of processes with assistance and control systems has also been further optimised to prevent errors and to increase both efficiency and paving quality.

Sustainable project implementation is more in demand than ever – in road construction, too. Targeted optimisation measures reduce the noise emission and fuel consumption of Dash 5 pavers whilst maintaining the same performance. As every litre of fuel saved reduces CO₂ emissions, the environment and road construction contractors benefit from this in equal measure.