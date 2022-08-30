INTELLilight app nominated for international UX Design Award

Lighting specialist TYRI has been nominated for international UX award (by IDZ International Design Center Berlin) for its INTELLilight app. The nomination is made jointly with The Techno Creatives and recognises innovation and forward-thinking solutions.

TYRI entered into a joint venture with The Techno Creatives, a global leader in digital innovation. The two companies are working to make a digital work light what will create completely new opportunities and increased safety in the lighting industry.

UX stands for User Experience and the UX Design Awards is a global competition for excellent experiences. The awards are open for outstanding products, services, environments, concepts and visions and a jury of renowned experts nominate outstanding projects to compete in the UX Design Awards and select the winners.

The UX Design Awards honour the huge impact of accomplished experience design on shaping a positive living environment for all. The competition is organized by the International Design Centre Berlin (IDZ), a leading independent institution promoting design as a driver of innovation in business and society.

To vote in the UXDA public choice award until 31 August, visit https://buff.ly/3SXb9BA