Strong exhibitor demand for Agritechnica 2023

Agritechnica 2023, taking place 12-18 November 2023, in Hanover, Germany, already promises a strong exhibitor participation from Germany and abroad. Following the stand booking deadline for the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, the organiser DLG (German Agricultural Society) announced that 2,000 exhibitors from 49 countries have signed up.

High numbers of exhibitors have also been registered for the parallel exhibition, Systems & Components, the B2B marketplace for the international agricultural machinery supplier industry of the entire off-highway sector. All leading agricultural machinery companies will be represented at the event.

“Today some nine months before the start of the exhibition, the number of registrations so far impressively reflects the outstanding position of Agritechnica for the international agricultural machinery sector and its suppliers,” says Timo Zipf, project manager for Agritechnica. “As the world’s largest trade fair in the industry, Agritechnica is not only the leading international business platform, but also a forum for the worldwide professional exchange of future-oriented crop production,” he added.

“Green Productivity” is the guiding theme of Agritechnica 2023, focusing on the challenges of modern crop farming: how can agriculture increase productivity while protecting the soil, climate and environment? Agritechnica’s exhibition program will be accompanied by a technical program that offers live events, demo shows and a new series of ‘expert stages’, a platform exploring topics like smart spraying, smart and remote sensing, connectivity, autonomous farm equipment and alternative powertrain systems as well as how to achieve greater efficiency and resource conservation in the field through tires, ballasting and assistance systems.

Agritechnica’s partner events are: Systems & Components, the B2B marketplace for the international supplier industry in the agricultural machinery and off-highway sector; the “Inhouse Farming – Feed & Food Show”, the new DLG platform for the agricultural and food systems of the future, with strong ties to farm practitioners.