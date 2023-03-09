Poclain gearing up for ConExpo

ConExpo, the construction industry’s largest North American exhibition, has a special feel to it this year. It comes at a time when a sense of normal seems to return, putting an end to remote work and gaps in the supply chain. It will be the opportunity for OEMs everywhere to reconnect with its equipment community and get a feel for what is new in terms of trends, technology and products.

Poclain’s recent commercial success comes in part from its new offerings for track loaders and skid steers. Its dedicated ML06 and MT07 motors are an excellent fit for these types of vehicles, and its line of tandem closed loop pumps are a compact and robust solution for the compact track loaders.

The company’s system integrating tandem pumps and wheel motors offer the compactness, durability and efficiency these applications require. As for its large displacement motors, they have continued to serve the horizontal and directional drill market well, especially as these drills increase in size, thrust and pull back force and bore size. Its large motors have also been a good fit for other high horsepower applications in wood processing, for example.

Much of Poclain’s growth comes from the dedication and cooperation of its distributor partners. They excel in developing close relationships with smaller accounts and winning projects on applications such as specialty harvesters and compact all-terrain vehicles. Their ability to incorporate Poclain’s products into larger systems shows that the range of product, features and durability Poclain provides for large scale machines can also serve smaller machines such as orchard harvesters.

Anticipating what lies ahead, the next technology leap is electrified zero-emission vehicles. Poclain’s mobile equipment customers are evaluating the benefits and risks of converting their drive system either partially or fully to electric; some already have a demo vehicle.

In January, the company started an electrified prototype for another one of its customers. With Poclain’s electrohydraulic solution, they can move from a traditional hydraulic and engine-based platform to a hybrid platform combining electric power and a hydrostatic transmission, all with minimal changes to the vehicle.

One of these solutions, a compact articulated mini-loader, will be the centerpiece of its ConExpo booth exhibit. Visit booth S80841 in Las Vegas and find out more.