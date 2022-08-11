Palfinger to present smart solutions at IAA Transportation

Palfinger, world leader in providing innovative crane and lifting solutions, will present its portfolio of smart products and solutions at September’s IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover.

A central goal of the Vision & Strategy 2030 is for Palfinger to offer its customers and partners hardware and software from a single source. The specialist for innovative crane and lifting solutions is therefore creating a product portfolio that combines greater functionality and added value.

The IAA will see Palfinger launch its smart solutions, such as Smart Control, Memory Position and the Levelling Assistant — all of which are solutions that are the starting point for turning hard work into smart work. An outlook on what Palfinger is planning for the future.

“The IAA Transportation stands for future-driven solutions and innovation. Accordingly, it offers Palfinger the best platform to provide concrete answers to the major challenges of our time,” says Palfinger CEO Andreas Klauser.

In 2022, Palfinger began implementing its Vision & Strategy 2030. “With it, we formulate a proactive approach to the megatrends digitalisation, sustainability and social change,” says Klauser. “Based on the two pillars Go Digital and Go for Solutions, Palfinger is driving comprehensive digitalization of all areas of the company to offer its customers and partners integrated complete solutions. In Hanover, we present solutions that make our customers’ work safer, more economical and more efficient — and which all contribute to the implementation of our Strategy 2030.”

Electrification and eco efficient solutions

The time for a sustainable future is now. That is why Palfinger is launching its complete implementations and solutions at the IAA. Ultimately, they target the measurable reduction of CO2 emissions and noise. To achieve this, Palfinger uses the rapidly growing range of e-mobility options. With its intelligent eDRIVE system and the ZF eWorX module, Palfinger offers its customers and partners future-proof and sustainable solutions that are characterized by efficiency and versatility in daily use.

To make full use of the potential of all its solutions and products, Palfinger relies on the many possibilities offered by digitalisation. This starts already at the very beginning of the customer journey. Under the motto “reach anything”, Palfinger puts customers at the centre of all activities. To be able to offer solutions tailored precisely to their needs, the Palfinger product configurator notes all customer-specific requirements and focuses on the key aspects so that Palfinger employees are able to provide the most comprehensive advice. This reduces lead times and sources of error. The new e-commerce shop with over 100,000 products, from spare parts to workshop equipment, also enables a faster and easier way to order and supply spare parts.

Innovative products

All Palfinger solutions and services focus on the customer. This is also reflected in the development of new products, such as the weight optimized PTC 1000 LLW tail lift, the new loader crane series with the PK 250 TEC, which supports our customers even better, and Generation 3, the new series of Palfinger Epsilon forestry cranes. Their combined strengths and new technological developments achieve even higher performance, longer reach, greater cost-effectiveness and more eco-efficiency. “That’s what makes Palfinger so special,” says Andreas Klauser, “we combine our expertise as a machine manufacturer with the most innovative technology, and we work together closely with our customers. Together we are shaping the future. At the IAA, we are demonstrating what we can do.”