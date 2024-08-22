The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Moog Construction exhibits electrification ecosystem in Chicago

Saul Wordsworth

Moog Construction (booth 803) is using this week’s iVT Expo in Chicago to display its TerraTech Electrification Ecosystem, a production-ready, cost-effective solution that is currently being delivered into the hands of end users.

It is a scalable solution designed and built to meet rigorous industry and environmental testing standards, ensuring reliability and performance in demanding conditions. Moog Construction’s modular and configurable solution provides OEMs with the flexibility to tailor systems to specific needs.

By collaborating with Moog Construction, OEMs are able to advance their electrification projects, benefiting from Moog’s proven track record and innovative technology.

