Komatsu to showcase tech for improving productivity at ConExpo

Instilling predictability into operations, whether in construction, quarry, forestry, energy/utility, waste or other industries, can help drive greater productivity and efficiency. Komatsu recognises that each business operation is unique and that finding the right tools is the key to business success. At this March’s ConExpo, Komatsu will showcase a wide variety of technology designed to optimise productivity, no matter where a business is on its technology journey.​

In addition to helping to improve efficiency and productivity, the right technology can help to optimise fleet capabilities, extend machine life and improve value, help operators work with safety as a priority, reduce employee downtime and meet increasing environmental requirements and reduce carbon footprint​

At ConExpo, Komatsu will showcase its Smart Construction solutions. Merging advanced automation and integrated technologies can transform job sites through predictability. Projects can go more smoothly when robust data is easily shared, replicated and updated. The currently available suite of Smart Construction products will be featured, including Dashboard, Design, Drone, Field, Fleet, Office, Remote and Retrofit.

Its Smart Quart technology meanwhile is designed to help customers understand, visualize and optimize their job sites. Job site studies provide customers with customized, detailed data that may help them meet or even exceed their production targets. Solutions such as Smart Quarry Site take it a step further with continual production monitoring aimed to help increase efficiency, improve production and maintain a high level of performance.

​Designed to quickly lessen the skills gap between new and experienced operators, and improve the bottom line for contractors, Komatsu’s intelligent Machine Control (iMC) integrates with the company’s suite of Smart Construction products, services and digital solutions that incorporate a host of advanced, proprietary machine technology. Developed with input from leading construction companies, iMC gives contractors sophisticated, productivity-enhancing automation along with cutting-edge job site design.

Among the iMC 2.0 machines in Komatsu’s booth will be the PC360LCi-11 excavator, as well as three dozers: D39PXi-24, D51PXi-25 and D71PXi-24.