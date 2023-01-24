Cummins to display new fuel-agnostic engine platform at Con-Expo

Cummins will show its new fuel-agnostic 15-litre engine platform with hydrogen, biogas and advanced diesel engines at Con Expo, (Stand S84615, south hall upper). It offers OEMs the opportunity to accelerate the decarbonization of heavy-duty off-highway applications.

This new platform, designed for the next level of emissions, has a significant increase in power density with a more compact installation envelope enabling OEMs to increase machine capability and productivity with no impact on running cost.

The fuel-agnostic architecture of the 15-litre next generation engine utilises a common base engine with cylinder heads and fuel systems specifically tailored for hydrogen, natural gas, diesel and biofuels including HVO.

The 15-litre hydrogen engine will be available with ratings from 400-to-530 hp and a peak torque of 2600 Nm. For applications powered by renewable biogas, this engine will offer ratings from 400-to-510 hp with a peak torque of 2500 Nm available. The advanced diesel version features will offer a broad power range of 450-to-650 hp, with an impressive 3200 Nm peak torque.