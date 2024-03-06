Komatsu debuts new excavator at Demolition San Antonio

Komatsu’s PC490HRD-11 demolition excavator will make its North American debut at Demolition San Antonio, the National Demolition Association’s annual convention and expo, March 6-9, 2024. A highly versatile machine that’s easily reconfigurable for changing work demands, the 362 HP (270 kW) PC490HRD-11 is engineered to help customers achieve higher efficiency at the demolition job site.

The PC490HRD-11 uses Komatsu’s in-house boom change system that includes oversized quick connectors for the hydraulic lines that minimize back pressure and oil heating without restricting oil flow. The system also features hydraulically powered pins mounted inside the main boom structure to help reduce.

The hydraulically expandable undercarriage of this new machine enables the tracks to be narrowed for transportation and expanded for working. The tilting demolition cab allows the operator to use joysticks to position the cab for an optimal view. The PC490HRD-11 offers six different working arrangements, with a boom extension for higher reach or extended digging boom.