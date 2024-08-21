iVT EXPO USA PREVIEW: Chicago moves centre stage

The world will be watching Chicago this week as the Democratic Party will officially confirm its nominee for the 2024 presidential race – but the off-highway industry will be focussed on iVT Expo’s return to the city’s Donald E Stephens Convention Center, August 21 and 22.

Spread over two days and with all the best in components, systems, materials and technologies from leading international suppliers, it has become a must-attend event for the industry.

With an exhibition floor focused solely on showcasing the industry’s leading suppliers, it’s the perfect place for OEM designers and engineers to find out more about the latest technological advancements, meet existing partners and begin new business relationships.

ABOVE: iVT Expo 2024 features over 130 exhibitors

“iVT Expo gathers key industry players, including manufacturers, suppliers, and technology providers, creating an ideal environment for OEMs to build valuable connections, explore partnerships, and strengthen their business network,” says exhibition director Ram Seira.

“With the increasing complexity of vehicle systems, seamlessly integrating new technologies is crucial. iVT Expo offers OEMs the chance to explore and understand how various technologies can be effectively incorporated into their existing systems.”

Running alongside the exhibition, which will feature over 130 exhibitors, will be a full conference programme, with more than 40 expert speaker presentations.

“Attending iVT conference sessions keeps OEMs informed on the latest industry trends, market dynamics, and regulatory changes,” says conference director Apoorv Kumar. “New for 2024, iVT Expo has partnered with the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA), which will host sessions in the conference programme, providing attendees with the latest developments in hydraulic technology.”

Leading the conversation

Some of the other key trends that will be explored in this year’s conference include electrification and alternative fuels, including hydrogen, renewable diesel and blended fuels, as well as the ways in which digital technologies and AI are changing the landscape for vehicle designers.

“A significant theme is the use of sophisticated algorithms, machine learning, and real-time data analytics in off-highway vehicles,” says Kumar. “These technologies are being leveraged to optimise performance, reduce downtime through predictive maintenance, and enable features such as autonomous navigation and remote operation. The emergence of software-defined industrial vehicles is particularly noteworthy.”

ABOVE: The full and free full conference programme features more than 40 expert speaker presentations

This trend will be explored in more depth by Florian Rohde, managing partner at iProcess, who will deliver a plenary to open the second day of the event on Thursday 22 August at 9:30am, entitled How Tesla changed the world, and what to learn from them.

“In five years, the vast majority of vehicles sold will be connected, and many of them will be software-defined vehicles,” says Rhode. “Providing new features and functions to the customers will be essential to gain and maintain a successful brand image. New engineering focus areas will emerge, for example in cybersecurity – once a vehicle is connected it is vulnerable to cyberattacks.

“The industry is changing, trends go towards feature driven products,” continues Rhode. “Off-highway vehicles have much longer product run times than, for example, passenger cars. It is of highest importance to set up the product architecture for the future right now in order not to lose the connection to the market leaders in the mid-term future.”

Green machines

Another trend the conference will address will be sustainability and the need to create smarter, greener

off-highway vehicles “Electrification is playing a bigger role every day, and there are diverse factors that support the trend,” says Rhode. “Besides incentives and obvious operational cost improvements this trend also comes with many opportunities in controls and functionality and we are just starting to see that.

“Regulations are also important, because they are designed with an environmental focus rather than a business focus. However, those regulations must be created in a way that supports the industry, so dialogue is extremely valuable.”

iVT Expo is a place that facilitates such dialogue. Kumar says regulatory frameworks will be fully investigated in the conference. “This will include the highlighting of funding opportunities for cleaner fuels and legal aspects of unmanned machinery,” he says. “Speakers from organisations such as Volvo and Doosan Bobcat will provide

a holistic view on the future of off-highway vehicles.”

Looking to the future, Rohde identifies artificial intelligence as a game-changer. “AI is the elephant in the room,” he says. “AI will help to improve autonomous operations, efficiency of electrified vehicles, and many more things. Next to the on-vehicle revolutions we will see more sophisticated fleet planning and management tools, remote operations and just-in-time logistics.”

Rohde’s insights complement iVT Expo’s focus on cutting-edge technologies and industry trends, further cementing the event as a must-attend event for professionals in the off-highway vehicle sector. His plenary session that will open the second day promises to provide attendees with valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Just make sure you don’t overdo it at the free-to-attend networking drinks reception starting at 4:30pm in the exhibition hall the night before.